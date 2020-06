Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN THE HEART OF SILVER LAKE* CENTRALLY LOCATED WITH ACCESS TO THE 5, 2, 110, 101 FWYS* PROXIMITY TO DODGERS STADIUM AND DOWNTOWN LA* RIGHT IN BETWEEN LAX AND BURBANK AIRPORT* HOUSE OFFERS 4 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATH* KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE FLOORS* LAUNDRY ROOM IN HALLWAY* CENTRAL A/C AND HEAT* HARDWOOD FLOORS MOST OF THE HOUSE* 2 CAR GARAGE* FRONT ROUND BALCONY OFF LIVING ROOM* NICE PRIVATE BRICK BACK PATIO*