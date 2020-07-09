All apartments in Los Angeles
2560 Amherst Avenue

2560 Amherst Avenue · (310) 528-7708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2560 Amherst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1655 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOVE THIS HOUSE! This is the original home on the block, and the owners have updated this Spanish Style Home to make it perfect for today's living. Sitting on one of the larger lots in the neighborhood, this 3 bedroom home, with oversized closets and tons of natural light, has space for the friends, family, and all of the home activities that we're doing these days. Even better, the finished garage can double as a play room, office, or studio for when you need to get away from your roommates of all ages, and step into peace and quiet. Come see for yourself after you've viewed the virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 Amherst Avenue have any available units?
2560 Amherst Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2560 Amherst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2560 Amherst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 Amherst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2560 Amherst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2560 Amherst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2560 Amherst Avenue offers parking.
Does 2560 Amherst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2560 Amherst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 Amherst Avenue have a pool?
No, 2560 Amherst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2560 Amherst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2560 Amherst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 Amherst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2560 Amherst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2560 Amherst Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2560 Amherst Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
