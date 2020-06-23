2553 GLEN GREEN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Modern luxury Artist's home with a separate working studio in Beachwood Canyon! This light and bright home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout. This one bedroom, one bathroom home features full kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bedroom has dual closets. Two amazing private outdoor areas perfect for entertaining. Separate artists studio is perfect for a home office or creative work space. Enjoy privacy in your pied-~-terre which is centrally located and walking distance to Beachwood Market/Cafe and Restaurant Row. Rare opportunity to have modern luxury in rustic Beachwood Canyon. One parking spot included. Washer/Dryer combo appliance in studio. Ready for you to call home!