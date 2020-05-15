2552 ANGELO Drive

Amenities
Canyon and city views abound from this spacious home in Bel Air Ridge. The first floor of the home features 3 private patios and a private rear yard adding wonderful indoor/outdoor flow to the main living and dining areas. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including a spacious Master bedroom with a private balcony. Community amenities include: 7 tennis courts, 2 pools, hot tub, gym, clubhouse & 24/7 security patrol. Located a short distance to the Glen Centre shops, restaurants, and UCLA.