Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:49 PM

2552 ANGELO Drive

2552 Angelo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2552 Angelo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Canyon and city views abound from this spacious home in Bel Air Ridge. The first floor of the home features 3 private patios and a private rear yard adding wonderful indoor/outdoor flow to the main living and dining areas. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including a spacious Master bedroom with a private balcony. Community amenities include: 7 tennis courts, 2 pools, hot tub, gym, clubhouse & 24/7 security patrol. Located a short distance to the Glen Centre shops, restaurants, and UCLA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 ANGELO Drive have any available units?
2552 ANGELO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 ANGELO Drive have?
Some of 2552 ANGELO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 ANGELO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2552 ANGELO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 ANGELO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2552 ANGELO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2552 ANGELO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2552 ANGELO Drive offers parking.
Does 2552 ANGELO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2552 ANGELO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 ANGELO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2552 ANGELO Drive has a pool.
Does 2552 ANGELO Drive have accessible units?
No, 2552 ANGELO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 ANGELO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2552 ANGELO Drive has units with dishwashers.
