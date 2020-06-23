2551 Wellesley Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stylish Remodeled Home in Heart of the Westside - Airy and bright 3 bedroom home in a perfect Westside neighborhood great for families. Bright and open living room featuring pitched ceilings w/skylights and gorgeous oak floors. Fantastic kitchen with Caesar stone counters, a bay window and cobalt blue O'Keefe & Merritt stove. Hidden above the kitchen via spiral stairs is a bright loft perfect for an office. Lovely master bedroom suite was designed by acclaimed Nest architect and features custom windows and patio doors that lead out to a very private and low maintenance backyard. Detached, large 2-car garage with room for lots of storage.



(RLNE4558683)