2550 AMHERST Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Enchanting 2bed/1bath Spanish bungalow, spacious at 1,231 sq ft. Vintage charm meets contemporary living in this lovingly-preserved & upgraded 1930's beauty. Terrific curb appeal with lush landscaping. Bright interiors bathed in natural light from abundant windows & skylights. Large living room showcases barrel ceilings & fireplace. Formal dining room plus breakfast nook with curio cabinets. Redone kitchen with Viking range & plenty of counter space. Bathroom with separate tub & shower. Newly-refinished hardwood floors, vibrant southwestern color palette & Artisan tilework throughout accentuate the storybook setting. New mini split heating/AC. Bedrooms open to rear deck. Serene backyard with majestic avocado tree & fountain. Roomy converted garage makes great bonus space, office, rumpus room?you name it! Long gated driveway with porte-cochere. Centrally-located in prime neighborhood, close to trendy shops & restaurants, & convenient to the Expo Line, freeways, and Westside tech hubs!