Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

2550 AMHERST Avenue

2550 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2550 Amherst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enchanting 2bed/1bath Spanish bungalow, spacious at 1,231 sq ft. Vintage charm meets contemporary living in this lovingly-preserved & upgraded 1930's beauty. Terrific curb appeal with lush landscaping. Bright interiors bathed in natural light from abundant windows & skylights. Large living room showcases barrel ceilings & fireplace. Formal dining room plus breakfast nook with curio cabinets. Redone kitchen with Viking range & plenty of counter space. Bathroom with separate tub & shower. Newly-refinished hardwood floors, vibrant southwestern color palette & Artisan tilework throughout accentuate the storybook setting. New mini split heating/AC. Bedrooms open to rear deck. Serene backyard with majestic avocado tree & fountain. Roomy converted garage makes great bonus space, office, rumpus room?you name it! Long gated driveway with porte-cochere. Centrally-located in prime neighborhood, close to trendy shops & restaurants, & convenient to the Expo Line, freeways, and Westside tech hubs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 AMHERST Avenue have any available units?
2550 AMHERST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 AMHERST Avenue have?
Some of 2550 AMHERST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 AMHERST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2550 AMHERST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 AMHERST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2550 AMHERST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2550 AMHERST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2550 AMHERST Avenue offers parking.
Does 2550 AMHERST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 AMHERST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 AMHERST Avenue have a pool?
No, 2550 AMHERST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2550 AMHERST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2550 AMHERST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 AMHERST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 AMHERST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
