Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

2546 Centinela Avenue

2546 S Centinela Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2546 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Huge 3+2.5 townhouse condo for rent! INSIDE LAUNDRY! Central A/C! Dishwasher, balcony, huge unit. 2-car side-by-side parking! - 2546 Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, 90064

Rent: $3,495. Deposit: $3,495

Bedrooms: 3, Bath: 2

Condo townhouse for rent!

INSIDE WASHER+DRYER!

Central A/C!

Side-by-side parking!

Unique opportunity to live in a beautiful 2-level townhouse unit located North of Ocean Park Blvd! Lower level features a spacious living room with balcony, laundry room, and big kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Top floor features three bedrooms. The master bedroom has high ceilings, a walk-in closet, and huge bathroom. Must see! Spacious and functional layout. Bedrooms have good closet space. Fridge not included. 2-car parking included. Feels like home! Approx. 1,400 sf.

Located just north of Ocean Park Blvd. and steps to Santa Monica. Close to and all the trendy bars, shops, and restaurants on Ocean Park Blvd. Also close to the Metro train station. Don't miss!

25 dollar credit check fee. No pets. One year lease minimum.

Please call Roque & Mark Co. at 310-828-7525 or view our website at www.roque-mark.com for more info.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5420272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 Centinela Avenue have any available units?
2546 Centinela Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2546 Centinela Avenue have?
Some of 2546 Centinela Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 Centinela Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Centinela Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Centinela Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2546 Centinela Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2546 Centinela Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2546 Centinela Avenue offers parking.
Does 2546 Centinela Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2546 Centinela Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Centinela Avenue have a pool?
No, 2546 Centinela Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Centinela Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2546 Centinela Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Centinela Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2546 Centinela Avenue has units with dishwashers.
