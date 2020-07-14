2546 Centinela Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Huge 3+2.5 townhouse condo for rent! INSIDE LAUNDRY! Central A/C! Dishwasher, balcony, huge unit. 2-car side-by-side parking! - 2546 Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, 90064



Rent: $3,495. Deposit: $3,495



Bedrooms: 3, Bath: 2



Condo townhouse for rent!



INSIDE WASHER+DRYER!



Central A/C!



Side-by-side parking!



Unique opportunity to live in a beautiful 2-level townhouse unit located North of Ocean Park Blvd! Lower level features a spacious living room with balcony, laundry room, and big kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Top floor features three bedrooms. The master bedroom has high ceilings, a walk-in closet, and huge bathroom. Must see! Spacious and functional layout. Bedrooms have good closet space. Fridge not included. 2-car parking included. Feels like home! Approx. 1,400 sf.



Located just north of Ocean Park Blvd. and steps to Santa Monica. Close to and all the trendy bars, shops, and restaurants on Ocean Park Blvd. Also close to the Metro train station. Don't miss!



25 dollar credit check fee. No pets. One year lease minimum.



Please call Roque & Mark Co. at 310-828-7525 or view our website at www.roque-mark.com for more info.



No Pets Allowed



