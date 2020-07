Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities garage new construction

Brand new construction contemporary residence front unit with an open space floor plan. Two story, master bedroom spacious walking closets and laundry in second floor. Carpet and tile with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and 2 car garage. Ready for you to move in. A must see, it won't last!