All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 254 South Normandie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
254 South Normandie Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

254 South Normandie Avenue

254 S Normandie Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

254 S Normandie Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Look & Lease Special in the heart of Koreatown - Property Id: 313929

MOVE IN SPECIAL! Please call for details.
Newly renovated & inviting units in the heart of Koreatown. Each residence features wood flooring throughout, air conditioning, spacious storage, designer kitchen with gas range, fridge, dishwasher and hotel style bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Bedroom offers ample closet space. Units are light and bright with lots of windows. Tenants get one parking space & pets are welcome! You will be surrounded by the vibrant Koreatown neighborhood. Find adventure around every corner with delicious restaurants, quirky shops, and endless entertainment. Connecting to major commute routes to the rest of LA is easy. Major freeways are just minutes away, plus our location gives you access to many public transit options including the Metro. Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in building. In light of COVID19 we have virtual tours available as well as in person showing with proper attire including masks and gloves. Please call/text 310-592-0788.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313929
Property Id 313929

(RLNE5915520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 South Normandie Avenue have any available units?
254 South Normandie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 South Normandie Avenue have?
Some of 254 South Normandie Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 South Normandie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
254 South Normandie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 South Normandie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 South Normandie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 254 South Normandie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 254 South Normandie Avenue offers parking.
Does 254 South Normandie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 South Normandie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 South Normandie Avenue have a pool?
No, 254 South Normandie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 254 South Normandie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 254 South Normandie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 254 South Normandie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 South Normandie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Hi Point Townhomes
1525 Hi Point Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College