254 South Normandie Avenue

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Look & Lease Special in the heart of Koreatown



MOVE IN SPECIAL! Please call for details.

Newly renovated & inviting units in the heart of Koreatown. Each residence features wood flooring throughout, air conditioning, spacious storage, designer kitchen with gas range, fridge, dishwasher and hotel style bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Bedroom offers ample closet space. Units are light and bright with lots of windows. Tenants get one parking space & pets are welcome! You will be surrounded by the vibrant Koreatown neighborhood. Find adventure around every corner with delicious restaurants, quirky shops, and endless entertainment. Connecting to major commute routes to the rest of LA is easy. Major freeways are just minutes away, plus our location gives you access to many public transit options including the Metro. Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in building. In light of COVID19 we have virtual tours available as well as in person showing with proper attire including masks and gloves. Please call/text 310-592-0788.

