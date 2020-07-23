All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 254 S Normandie Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
254 S Normandie Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

254 S Normandie Ave

254 South Normandie Avenue · (818) 430-7117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

254 South Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Look & Lease Special in the heart of Koreatown - Property Id: 313929

MOVE IN SPECIAL! Please call for details.
Newly renovated & inviting units in the heart of Koreatown. Each residence features wood flooring throughout, air conditioning, spacious storage, designer kitchen with gas range, fridge, dishwasher and hotel style bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Bedroom offers ample closet space. Units are light and bright with lots of windows. Tenants get one parking space & pets are welcome! You will be surrounded by the vibrant Koreatown neighborhood. Find adventure around every corner with delicious restaurants, quirky shops, and endless entertainment. Connecting to major commute routes to the rest of LA is easy. Major freeways are just minutes away, plus our location gives you access to many public transit options including the Metro. Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in building. In light of COVID19 we have virtual tours available as well as in person showing with proper attire including masks and gloves. Please call/text 310-592-0788.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/254-s-normandie-ave-los-angeles-ca/313929
Property Id 313929

(RLNE5959236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 S Normandie Ave have any available units?
254 S Normandie Ave has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 S Normandie Ave have?
Some of 254 S Normandie Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 S Normandie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
254 S Normandie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 S Normandie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 S Normandie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 254 S Normandie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 254 S Normandie Ave offers parking.
Does 254 S Normandie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 S Normandie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 S Normandie Ave have a pool?
No, 254 S Normandie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 254 S Normandie Ave have accessible units?
No, 254 S Normandie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 254 S Normandie Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 S Normandie Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 254 S Normandie Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Oxnard Plaza Apartments
11313 Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91606

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity