Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

2537 Barry Ave.

2537 Barry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2537 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is an updated home in West LA, very conveniently located within a block to public transportation (#* Santa Monica Bus runs directly to UCLA and Santa Monica Beach and walking distance to the Metro) within 5-10 miles of UCLA, Beverly Hills, Century City, Santa Monica, Venice, Marina del Rey, Culver City, LAX, downtown LA, Hollywood, and most anywhere you need to get to in LA. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with a big beautiful master bedroom with En Suite bathroom, with walk in closet and separate tub and shower, two sinks, built in vanity area with make up lighting, washer and dryer, large open kitchen with lots of space and equipment to cook up a great meal for you and your friends. The second and third bedroom has a jack and jill bath and a half, and is separate from the master.

This rental is perfect for corporate housing, temporary housing or vacation home.

Please email me your phone number and I will call you if you have any questions.

Mary Steele

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Barry Ave. have any available units?
2537 Barry Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 Barry Ave. have?
Some of 2537 Barry Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Barry Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Barry Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Barry Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2537 Barry Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2537 Barry Ave. offer parking?
No, 2537 Barry Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2537 Barry Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2537 Barry Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Barry Ave. have a pool?
No, 2537 Barry Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2537 Barry Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2537 Barry Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Barry Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 Barry Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
