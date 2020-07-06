2535 South WESTGATE Avenue

Amenities

Wonderful West LA location, only a few blocks from Santa Monica, minutes to the beaches, DTLA, shopping, cafes, restaurants and much more. This 2019-constructed 4 bed / 4.5 bath modern farmhouse boasts contemporary design details and a light-filled, open floor plan. The chef's kitchen features Bertazzoni appliances, custom cabinetry, and an over-sized center island. Through the living room and beyond the fireplace, you'll find French doors which lead outside to a spacious and private yard for the ultimate entertainment space. The downstairs bedroom suite is ideal for guests or in-laws. Upstairs, you'll find the master suite detailed with vaulted ceilings and romantic fireplace. Two additional spacious en-suite bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Other details include an attached 2-car garage, built-in speakers, RING cameras, custom tiles and wide plank hardwood floors. Available 2/25/20.