All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2535 South WESTGATE Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

2535 South WESTGATE Avenue

2535 South Westgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2535 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful West LA location, only a few blocks from Santa Monica, minutes to the beaches, DTLA, shopping, cafes, restaurants and much more. This 2019-constructed 4 bed / 4.5 bath modern farmhouse boasts contemporary design details and a light-filled, open floor plan. The chef's kitchen features Bertazzoni appliances, custom cabinetry, and an over-sized center island. Through the living room and beyond the fireplace, you'll find French doors which lead outside to a spacious and private yard for the ultimate entertainment space. The downstairs bedroom suite is ideal for guests or in-laws. Upstairs, you'll find the master suite detailed with vaulted ceilings and romantic fireplace. Two additional spacious en-suite bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Other details include an attached 2-car garage, built-in speakers, RING cameras, custom tiles and wide plank hardwood floors. Available 2/25/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue have any available units?
2535 South WESTGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue have?
Some of 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2535 South WESTGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 South WESTGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College