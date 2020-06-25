2526 Military Ave

Amenities

This 1-bedroom + 1 bath apartment is located in Rancho Park (West Los Angeles), a front unit in a 3-unit building. The apartment has been recently renovated: new paint, new carpet, new blinds. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Refrigerator available. Approximately 680 sq. ft. Parking space included, right in front of apartment door. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Santa Monica beach: 4 1/2 miles. UCLA: 2 1/2 miles. Near 10 Fwy and 405 Fwy, public transportation; and walking distance to Expo Line trains to downtown L.A. and Santa Monica. No smoking anywhere in / on / about property. No pets. Tenant pays for utilities except for water and gardener. Please contact Jose at (323) 523-9725 for more info and to schedule a showing. Available April 15, 2019. One year lease. PLEASE GO TO THE FOLLOWING LINK and FILL OUT THE QUESTIONNAIRE BEFORE APPLYING: "https://goo.gl/forms/mqvcOFDMNet6GEj93"

No Pets Allowed



