Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

2526 Military Ave

2526 Military Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Military Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright & Airy 1 Bedroom Apartment in Triplex - Property Id: 96508

This 1-bedroom + 1 bath apartment is located in Rancho Park (West Los Angeles), a front unit in a 3-unit building. The apartment has been recently renovated: new paint, new carpet, new blinds. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Refrigerator available. Approximately 680 sq. ft. Parking space included, right in front of apartment door. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Santa Monica beach: 4 1/2 miles. UCLA: 2 1/2 miles. Near 10 Fwy and 405 Fwy, public transportation; and walking distance to Expo Line trains to downtown L.A. and Santa Monica. No smoking anywhere in / on / about property. No pets. Tenant pays for utilities except for water and gardener. Please contact Jose at (323) 523-9725 for more info and to schedule a showing. Available April 15, 2019. One year lease. PLEASE GO TO THE FOLLOWING LINK and FILL OUT THE QUESTIONNAIRE BEFORE APPLYING: "https://goo.gl/forms/mqvcOFDMNet6GEj93"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96508
Property Id 96508

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4838731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Military Ave have any available units?
2526 Military Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Military Ave have?
Some of 2526 Military Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Military Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Military Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Military Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2526 Military Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2526 Military Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2526 Military Ave offers parking.
Does 2526 Military Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Military Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Military Ave have a pool?
No, 2526 Military Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Military Ave have accessible units?
No, 2526 Military Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Military Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2526 Military Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
