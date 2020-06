Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming 3 bed, 1 bath top unit of newly remodeled duplex is located north of York Blvd., near nightlife and popular shops and restaurants. Bedrooms have enclosed patios with Mountain View. Unit has laundry room. 2 parking spaces available

Charming 3 bed, 1 bath top unit of newly remodeled duplex is located north of York Blvd., near nightlife and popular shops and restaurants. Bedrooms have enclosed patios with Mountain View. Unit has laundry room. 2 parking spaces available