Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:47 AM

251 3RD Avenue

251 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

251 3rd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
This tastefully designed fully furnished lease in one of the most desirable beachside communities in all of Los Angeles. Situated blocks from the beach on the border where Venice Beach meets Santa Monica, enjoy local shopping, restaurants, caf~s, gyms and more on Rose, Main Street, Lincoln and Abbot Kinney providing the ultimate in California living. This stunning one bedroom, one bathroom home includes luxurious furnishings with worldly design, fully loaded with Wi-Fi, cable, hardwood floors, brand new soundproofing completed for peace of mind, washer-dryer in residence, and a spacious outdoor patio directly accessible from the kitchen. Weekly maid service is included. Enjoy using your private patio for outdoor relaxation, dining and take a break from your busy day. The property is gated for privacy and the lease terms are flexible. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live the ultimate beach lifestyle. Additional $350 fee for utilities and maid service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 3RD Avenue have any available units?
251 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 251 3RD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
251 3RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 251 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 251 3RD Avenue offer parking?
No, 251 3RD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 251 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 3RD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 3RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 251 3RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 251 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 251 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 251 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 3RD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
