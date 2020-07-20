251 3RD Avenue

Amenities

This tastefully designed fully furnished lease in one of the most desirable beachside communities in all of Los Angeles. Situated blocks from the beach on the border where Venice Beach meets Santa Monica, enjoy local shopping, restaurants, caf~s, gyms and more on Rose, Main Street, Lincoln and Abbot Kinney providing the ultimate in California living. This stunning one bedroom, one bathroom home includes luxurious furnishings with worldly design, fully loaded with Wi-Fi, cable, hardwood floors, brand new soundproofing completed for peace of mind, washer-dryer in residence, and a spacious outdoor patio directly accessible from the kitchen. Weekly maid service is included. Enjoy using your private patio for outdoor relaxation, dining and take a break from your busy day. The property is gated for privacy and the lease terms are flexible. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live the ultimate beach lifestyle. Additional $350 fee for utilities and maid service.