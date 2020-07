Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Great upper San Pedro Palisades neighborhood offering 3 bedrooms with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the living room hall and all 3 bedrooms. Upgraded kitchen with microwave, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The 3 bedrooms have sliding mirror wardrobe doors. This home offers a double detached garage, a long drive way, patio and a fully fenced rear yard. See photos to see interior beauty.