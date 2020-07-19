All apartments in Los Angeles
25 18TH Avenue

25 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25 18th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely estate in the heart of Venice just a stone's throw away from the beach, boardwalk, Abbott Kinney and more! A true Venice gem, this home features a lower level in-law suite with separate entrance & kitchenette for guests. Spacious & open living w/fireplace, vaulted ceilings & tranquil balcony for enjoying coffee or reading a book. Bright kitchen w/extensive cabinetry, ss appliances, breakfast bar & flows to the dining area. Unwind in the serene master suite w/marble fireplace, dual sink vanity, glass shower & soaker tub. Features include a lower level sunroom for an artist's studio, children's playroom or additional living, loft w/direct access to rooftop deck, 2-car garage, gated entry & more. Entertain on the deck w/ample space for dining or lounging al fresco while relishing ocean views. This beach abode is truly one to behold!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 18TH Avenue have any available units?
25 18TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 18TH Avenue have?
Some of 25 18TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 18TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25 18TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 18TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25 18TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 25 18TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25 18TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 25 18TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 18TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 18TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 25 18TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25 18TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25 18TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25 18TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 18TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
