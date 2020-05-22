All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:29 PM

2491 Purdue Avenue

2491 Purdue Avenue · (949) 266-7895
Location

2491 Purdue Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
End unit, light and bright fully rehabbed in 2014 (every surface) condo with high vaulted and loft feel ceilings featuring 17 recessed LED lights with dimmers. Kitchen and bath feature black granite counter tops with white shaker cabinets and designer tile and stainless-steel appliances. First level features bamboo flooring and the master bedroom on the 2nd level has carpet. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of the property for maximum privacy. The master bedroom features a 12-foot-wide closet with recessed lighting and vaulted ceilings. Solid core doors have been installed for reduced sound with 6" baseboards throughout and an entirely new A/C unit. The fireplace has been tiled and a mantle installed. 2 car tandem parking spaces, street parking and access to the rooftop lounge area. This property is within .4 miles of the light rail station and is nearby Sawtelle with an abundance of shopping, cafes, nightlife, restaurants, and supermarkets that include Whole Foods, Ralph's and Nijiya. This is an exceptional one of a kind unit in prime West Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2491 Purdue Avenue have any available units?
2491 Purdue Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2491 Purdue Avenue have?
Some of 2491 Purdue Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2491 Purdue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2491 Purdue Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2491 Purdue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2491 Purdue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2491 Purdue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2491 Purdue Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2491 Purdue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2491 Purdue Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2491 Purdue Avenue have a pool?
No, 2491 Purdue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2491 Purdue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2491 Purdue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2491 Purdue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2491 Purdue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
