2491 Purdue Avenue

End unit, light and bright fully rehabbed in 2014 (every surface) condo with high vaulted and loft feel ceilings featuring 17 recessed LED lights with dimmers. Kitchen and bath feature black granite counter tops with white shaker cabinets and designer tile and stainless-steel appliances. First level features bamboo flooring and the master bedroom on the 2nd level has carpet. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of the property for maximum privacy. The master bedroom features a 12-foot-wide closet with recessed lighting and vaulted ceilings. Solid core doors have been installed for reduced sound with 6" baseboards throughout and an entirely new A/C unit. The fireplace has been tiled and a mantle installed. 2 car tandem parking spaces, street parking and access to the rooftop lounge area. This property is within .4 miles of the light rail station and is nearby Sawtelle with an abundance of shopping, cafes, nightlife, restaurants, and supermarkets that include Whole Foods, Ralph's and Nijiya. This is an exceptional one of a kind unit in prime West Los Angeles.