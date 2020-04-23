All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

247 North KENTER Avenue

247 North Kenter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

247 North Kenter Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Completely redone in the last six months, this Traditional style home north of Sunset in prime Brentwood is ready to move in. Gated and set back on a large lot beautifully landscaped with mature trees and featuring a huge private backyard with an immense pool. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Hardwood floors. There is a pool house and charming detached guest quarters and billiard room. All rooms have views to the front or back grounds and the home is impeccably designed for indoor/outdoor living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 North KENTER Avenue have any available units?
247 North KENTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 North KENTER Avenue have?
Some of 247 North KENTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 North KENTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
247 North KENTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 North KENTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 247 North KENTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 247 North KENTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 247 North KENTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 247 North KENTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 North KENTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 North KENTER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 247 North KENTER Avenue has a pool.
Does 247 North KENTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 247 North KENTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 247 North KENTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 North KENTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
