247 North KENTER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill

Completely redone in the last six months, this Traditional style home north of Sunset in prime Brentwood is ready to move in. Gated and set back on a large lot beautifully landscaped with mature trees and featuring a huge private backyard with an immense pool. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Hardwood floors. There is a pool house and charming detached guest quarters and billiard room. All rooms have views to the front or back grounds and the home is impeccably designed for indoor/outdoor living.