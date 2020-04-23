247 North KENTER Avenue

Amenities
Completely redone in the last six months, this Traditional style home north of Sunset in prime Brentwood is ready to move in. Gated and set back on a large lot beautifully landscaped with mature trees and featuring a huge private backyard with an immense pool. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Hardwood floors. There is a pool house and charming detached guest quarters and billiard room. All rooms have views to the front or back grounds and the home is impeccably designed for indoor/outdoor living.