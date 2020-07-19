All apartments in Los Angeles
2463 ACHILLES Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2463 ACHILLES Drive

2463 Achilles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2463 Achilles Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This spectacular newly renovated turn-key features extraordinary living areas, contemporary art and stunning interiors. Entertain in luxury with the gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, and high-ceiling living room. Indulge in the master suite with a pool, balcony, fireplace, luxurious bathroom & large walk-in closet. All four bedrooms enjoy en-suite bathrooms and balconies. There is an additional office/den that can convert into a 5th bedroom. Ideal outdoor entertaining area, with an outside fire place, cabana, and dining table for ten. MUST SEE! Available short/long term furnished! Short term pricing available upon request. *Leased until the end of April

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2463 ACHILLES Drive have any available units?
2463 ACHILLES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2463 ACHILLES Drive have?
Some of 2463 ACHILLES Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2463 ACHILLES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2463 ACHILLES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2463 ACHILLES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2463 ACHILLES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2463 ACHILLES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2463 ACHILLES Drive offers parking.
Does 2463 ACHILLES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2463 ACHILLES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2463 ACHILLES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2463 ACHILLES Drive has a pool.
Does 2463 ACHILLES Drive have accessible units?
No, 2463 ACHILLES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2463 ACHILLES Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2463 ACHILLES Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
