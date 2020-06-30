All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2460 PESQUERA Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

2460 PESQUERA Drive

2460 Pesquera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2460 Pesquera Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy coming home to this completely private and tranquil property on one of the most sought after cul-de-sac streets in the hills of Brentwood. Enter your motor court from a private driveway that accommodates only two other homes and you'll discover a spacious 4 bed + maids w/ 3.5 bath 2-story home on over 12,000 SF of mostly flat pad w/ fenced swimmers pool. With a 2-story formal entry and wood floors throughout, the home opens up to a front office/den, formal DR and an inviting step down LR w/ wood burning FP and French doors that lead to an open patio-ideal for entertaining intimate gatherings of family and friends. The eat-in kitchen w/ tile floorings enjoys magnificent light from 2 sets of French doors that open to the backyard. The first floor also includes a spacious dining area, powder room, ample closet space and the laundry is off the kitchen w/ adjoining maid's and full bath. Upstairs is the master suite and bath + 3 bed, 1 full bath w/ double vanity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 PESQUERA Drive have any available units?
2460 PESQUERA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2460 PESQUERA Drive have?
Some of 2460 PESQUERA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 PESQUERA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2460 PESQUERA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 PESQUERA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2460 PESQUERA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2460 PESQUERA Drive offer parking?
No, 2460 PESQUERA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2460 PESQUERA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 PESQUERA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 PESQUERA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2460 PESQUERA Drive has a pool.
Does 2460 PESQUERA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2460 PESQUERA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 PESQUERA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2460 PESQUERA Drive has units with dishwashers.

