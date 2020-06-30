2460 PESQUERA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Enjoy coming home to this completely private and tranquil property on one of the most sought after cul-de-sac streets in the hills of Brentwood. Enter your motor court from a private driveway that accommodates only two other homes and you'll discover a spacious 4 bed + maids w/ 3.5 bath 2-story home on over 12,000 SF of mostly flat pad w/ fenced swimmers pool. With a 2-story formal entry and wood floors throughout, the home opens up to a front office/den, formal DR and an inviting step down LR w/ wood burning FP and French doors that lead to an open patio-ideal for entertaining intimate gatherings of family and friends. The eat-in kitchen w/ tile floorings enjoys magnificent light from 2 sets of French doors that open to the backyard. The first floor also includes a spacious dining area, powder room, ample closet space and the laundry is off the kitchen w/ adjoining maid's and full bath. Upstairs is the master suite and bath + 3 bed, 1 full bath w/ double vanity.