Los Angeles, CA
2439 GLYNDON Avenue
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

2439 GLYNDON Avenue

2439 Glyndon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2439 Glyndon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Stunning contemporary updated craftsman in Venice. Walk through the front door to the open living space that welcomes you with its generous, airy, updated kitchen, stone fireplace, warm hardwood floors and vaulted beamed ceilings. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch, al fresco dining and cocktails on the expansive back deck/garden or stargaze from the balcony upstairs. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, the upstairs bedrooms are all graced with high ceilings, ample closet space and park like views. Additional music/office space as well! .Additional yoga studio in the backyard can be rented for an additional $1500 a month. May not be rented separately. This rental is for 1 (One) year only to commence on July 15, 2019 to July 15, 2020 and is fully furnished. Live the Venice lifestyle in this lovely furnished home on a family friendly street, minutes from the action on Abbot Kinney and the Marina

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 GLYNDON Avenue have any available units?
2439 GLYNDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2439 GLYNDON Avenue have?
Some of 2439 GLYNDON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 GLYNDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2439 GLYNDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 GLYNDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2439 GLYNDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2439 GLYNDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2439 GLYNDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2439 GLYNDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2439 GLYNDON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 GLYNDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2439 GLYNDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2439 GLYNDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2439 GLYNDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 GLYNDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2439 GLYNDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
