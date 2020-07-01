2439 GLYNDON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking yoga

Stunning contemporary updated craftsman in Venice. Walk through the front door to the open living space that welcomes you with its generous, airy, updated kitchen, stone fireplace, warm hardwood floors and vaulted beamed ceilings. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch, al fresco dining and cocktails on the expansive back deck/garden or stargaze from the balcony upstairs. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, the upstairs bedrooms are all graced with high ceilings, ample closet space and park like views. Additional music/office space as well! .Additional yoga studio in the backyard can be rented for an additional $1500 a month. May not be rented separately. This rental is for 1 (One) year only to commence on July 15, 2019 to July 15, 2020 and is fully furnished. Live the Venice lifestyle in this lovely furnished home on a family friendly street, minutes from the action on Abbot Kinney and the Marina