24375 Hatteras Street
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

24375 Hatteras Street

24375 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Location

24375 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Spectacular from every angle. Perfect place to take smokey on walks. For lease is a beautiful, completely updated modern home located in prime Woodland Hills South of Valley Circle with a breathtaking curb appeal. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a Chefs kitchen accompanied with high end appliances and a huge Island, solar panels & fireplace in living room. The yard features a spectacular salt water pool & a built in barbecue. Fully furnished including all TV's. Bedroom in Master will be replaced with another bed plus 1 bedroom will not include bed. Come take a look for yourself, this home is a must see. Don’t miss this opportunity to live the ultimate luxurious lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24375 Hatteras Street have any available units?
24375 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24375 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 24375 Hatteras Street's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24375 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
24375 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24375 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 24375 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24375 Hatteras Street offer parking?
No, 24375 Hatteras Street does not offer parking.
Does 24375 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24375 Hatteras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24375 Hatteras Street have a pool?
Yes, 24375 Hatteras Street has a pool.
Does 24375 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 24375 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24375 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24375 Hatteras Street does not have units with dishwashers.

