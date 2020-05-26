24375 Hatteras Street

Amenities

Spectacular from every angle. Perfect place to take smokey on walks. For lease is a beautiful, completely updated modern home located in prime Woodland Hills South of Valley Circle with a breathtaking curb appeal. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a Chefs kitchen accompanied with high end appliances and a huge Island, solar panels & fireplace in living room. The yard features a spectacular salt water pool & a built in barbecue. Fully furnished including all TV's. Bedroom in Master will be replaced with another bed plus 1 bedroom will not include bed. Come take a look for yourself, this home is a must see. Don’t miss this opportunity to live the ultimate luxurious lifestyle.