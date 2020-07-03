All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue

2436 Armstrong Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2436 Armstrong Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible, designer done, 2 level unit in prime Silver Lake. No expense was spared in the loving renovation of this property. Gorgeous maple hardwood flooring runs throughout the living areas and terrazzo flooring can be found in the kitchen, bathrooms and entryway. High-end appliances punctuate the completely custom kitchen. There is custom cabinetry throughout the home and custom closet doors. Other design features include lighting and bathroom fixtures that would make any Dwell subscriber swoon. The ground floor opens onto an enclosed, private backyard it also features a powder room with Heath~ wallpaper. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, a bathroom with double sinks and a laundry area in the hallway. The unit is bright and filled with light. The Nest doorbell & thermostat will keep you safe and comfortable. This is a 2 unit property. Utilities included. The adjacent 3+3 is also for lease at $6,250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue have any available units?
2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue have?
Some of 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue offers parking.
Does 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue have a pool?
No, 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 ARMSTRONG Avenue has units with dishwashers.

