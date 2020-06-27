All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2436 ARMACOST Avenue

2436 Armacost Avenue · No Longer Available






Location

2436 Armacost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Don't judge a book by it's cover! This home is very quiet inside & was beautifully renovated in 2011, boasting approx. 2140 SF*. This spacious 4 bdrm. (or 3 bdrms. + den), 2 ba. home is bathed in natural light through dual paned windows & skylights! There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting & central heat & air. The large living room opens to the dining room w/french doors leading to a private deck, perfect for BBQs. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & stacked washer/dryer. The 3 bdrms. share a a very hip, large full hall bath w/dual sinks. Luxuriate in the master ste. w/reading nook w/built in bookshelves, walk-in closet, spa-like full bath w/dual sinks, separate spa tub & walk-in shower all in gorgeous natural stone. The master bdrm. also has cathedral ceilings & opens to a 2nd deck. Set on a huge corner lot, there are 2, 2 car garages, rm for & hook ups for an RV + an approx. 650 SF bonus rm over the 2nd garage w/a multitude of uses!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 ARMACOST Avenue have any available units?
2436 ARMACOST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2436 ARMACOST Avenue have?
Some of 2436 ARMACOST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 ARMACOST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2436 ARMACOST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 ARMACOST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2436 ARMACOST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2436 ARMACOST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2436 ARMACOST Avenue offers parking.
Does 2436 ARMACOST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2436 ARMACOST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 ARMACOST Avenue have a pool?
No, 2436 ARMACOST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2436 ARMACOST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2436 ARMACOST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 ARMACOST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2436 ARMACOST Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

