2436 ARMACOST Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Don't judge a book by it's cover! This home is very quiet inside & was beautifully renovated in 2011, boasting approx. 2140 SF*. This spacious 4 bdrm. (or 3 bdrms. + den), 2 ba. home is bathed in natural light through dual paned windows & skylights! There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting & central heat & air. The large living room opens to the dining room w/french doors leading to a private deck, perfect for BBQs. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & stacked washer/dryer. The 3 bdrms. share a a very hip, large full hall bath w/dual sinks. Luxuriate in the master ste. w/reading nook w/built in bookshelves, walk-in closet, spa-like full bath w/dual sinks, separate spa tub & walk-in shower all in gorgeous natural stone. The master bdrm. also has cathedral ceilings & opens to a 2nd deck. Set on a huge corner lot, there are 2, 2 car garages, rm for & hook ups for an RV + an approx. 650 SF bonus rm over the 2nd garage w/a multitude of uses!