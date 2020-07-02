2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator pool lobby

Welcome to Linea, a brand-new community featuring luxury apartment residences & stylish amenities in one of L.A.'s most energetic locations. Exceptional interiors feature designer kitchens w/stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry & quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, designer finishes, natural materials & sleek fixtures. Large windows & balconies offer sweeping views of the Pacific to downtown. A curated collection of amenities & services extend your living experience at Linea. From a luxurious lobby reception & beautifully landscaped courtyards to indulgent resident lounges & rooftop pools, the list goes on. Linea's location at Pico & Sepulveda is your home base for daily excursions to the westside, Santa Monica, downtown and beyond. Steps to the Expo line for effortless weekday commuting or weekend outings. Photos may not be of actual unit. Prices/availability subject to change. Security deposit based upon credit.