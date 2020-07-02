All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard

2431 Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2431 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
pool
lobby
Welcome to Linea, a brand-new community featuring luxury apartment residences & stylish amenities in one of L.A.'s most energetic locations. Exceptional interiors feature designer kitchens w/stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry & quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, designer finishes, natural materials & sleek fixtures. Large windows & balconies offer sweeping views of the Pacific to downtown. A curated collection of amenities & services extend your living experience at Linea. From a luxurious lobby reception & beautifully landscaped courtyards to indulgent resident lounges & rooftop pools, the list goes on. Linea's location at Pico & Sepulveda is your home base for daily excursions to the westside, Santa Monica, downtown and beyond. Steps to the Expo line for effortless weekday commuting or weekend outings. Photos may not be of actual unit. Prices/availability subject to change. Security deposit based upon credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard have any available units?
2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard have?
Some of 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2431 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

