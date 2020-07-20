24241 Hillhurst Drive

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful 5 bed, 5 bath home located in the amazing community of Monte Vista in West Hills! This exquisite home offers a grand entry to an invitingly bright and spacious living room with soaring two story ceilings, crown molding and a fireplace. Double doors lead to a private backyard perfect for entertaining with a pool and spa, a bbq, a built-in fire pit and a pergola. The kitchen is well-equipped with granite counters, a large center island, plenty of storage and a formal dining area. The spacious family room features a fireplace perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. Finishing off the first floor is an en-suite bedroom, a convenient guest bath, a utility room and a laundry room that offers access to the 3 car garage. Upstairs, you'll find 2 master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, one of which has a walk-in closet, two vanities, a jetted bathtub for a spa-like experience and a shower with elegant marble finishes. Two additional bedrooms feature a Jack and Jill bathroom. This gorgeous home is conveniently located to multiple parks, great shopping markets, restaurants and an award-winning school! Fantastic opportunity to live in the Monte Vista community!