Los Angeles, CA
24241 Hillhurst Drive
Last updated July 14 2019 at 11:18 AM

24241 Hillhurst Drive

24241 Hillhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24241 Hillhurst Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this beautiful 5 bed, 5 bath home located in the amazing community of Monte Vista in West Hills! This exquisite home offers a grand entry to an invitingly bright and spacious living room with soaring two story ceilings, crown molding and a fireplace. Double doors lead to a private backyard perfect for entertaining with a pool and spa, a bbq, a built-in fire pit and a pergola. The kitchen is well-equipped with granite counters, a large center island, plenty of storage and a formal dining area. The spacious family room features a fireplace perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. Finishing off the first floor is an en-suite bedroom, a convenient guest bath, a utility room and a laundry room that offers access to the 3 car garage. Upstairs, you'll find 2 master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, one of which has a walk-in closet, two vanities, a jetted bathtub for a spa-like experience and a shower with elegant marble finishes. Two additional bedrooms feature a Jack and Jill bathroom. This gorgeous home is conveniently located to multiple parks, great shopping markets, restaurants and an award-winning school! Fantastic opportunity to live in the Monte Vista community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24241 Hillhurst Drive have any available units?
24241 Hillhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24241 Hillhurst Drive have?
Some of 24241 Hillhurst Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24241 Hillhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24241 Hillhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24241 Hillhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24241 Hillhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24241 Hillhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24241 Hillhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 24241 Hillhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24241 Hillhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24241 Hillhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24241 Hillhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 24241 Hillhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 24241 Hillhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24241 Hillhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24241 Hillhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
