All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2424 Park Wilshire.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2424 Park Wilshire
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:40 AM

2424 Park Wilshire

2424 Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2424 Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
Apply today online at: Located at 2424 Wilshire Boulevard, between Koreatown and downtown Los Angeles, the eight-story historic building is a beautiful example of the Italian Renaissance Revival style. Park Wilshire offers beautifully designed studio and one-bedroom floor plans. This pet-friendly community features a newly renovated courtyard with controlled access, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious resident lounge complete with a business center, pool table, coffee bar, multipe seating areas, and much more. On-site professional management and maintenance are available to assist with your inquiries, making life more pleasant when you come home. Experience the growing collection of restaurants, schools, and shopping locations within close proximity, and Downtown and USC are only a short commute away. Call today to schedule your personal tour! Look & lease no app fee, Deposits start at OAC. Apartment Amenities Unique Features, Cable Ready, Courtyard, Gas Range, Historic Building, Refrigerator Pet Policy Dogs Allowed: Restricted Breeds: Doberman, Mastiff, Pit Bull (Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, American Bulldog), Rottweiler, Chow, Wolf, Great Dane, German Sheppard, Malamutes, Akita, Deerhounds, and Siberian Huskies Interview Required. Breed Documentation Required, 35 lb Weight Limit, 2 Pet Limit, Pet Interview Required, Cats Allowed Dogs and Cats Allowed, 35 lb Weight Limit, 2 Pet Limit Parking Garage: 1 space; Assigned Parking. Other: On Premise Property Information Built in 1924, Renovated in Jan 2004, 170 Units/8 Stories, Lease Length Services Package Service, Laundry Facilities, Controlled Access, Maintenance on site, Property Manager on Site, Security System, 24 Hour Availability, Planned Social
Amenities: Laundry Room, fitness center, lounge area/ room, mail room, resident bathrooms in common areas. IT490602 - IT49MC6288

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Park Wilshire have any available units?
2424 Park Wilshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Park Wilshire have?
Some of 2424 Park Wilshire's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Park Wilshire currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Park Wilshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Park Wilshire pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 Park Wilshire is pet friendly.
Does 2424 Park Wilshire offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Park Wilshire offers parking.
Does 2424 Park Wilshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Park Wilshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Park Wilshire have a pool?
No, 2424 Park Wilshire does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Park Wilshire have accessible units?
No, 2424 Park Wilshire does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Park Wilshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 Park Wilshire does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College