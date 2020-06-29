All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2424 CLOY Avenue
Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:05 AM

2424 CLOY Avenue

2424 Cloy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2424 Cloy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bed + 2 bath Venice home is light, bright and charming! Enter through a serene, Eco friendly outdoor space and onto hardwood floors. Living room features a designer brick fireplace surrounded by over sized picture windows and exposed wood beams. Sliding panel doors take you to a raised deck and enclosed yard. Kitchen includes stone counter-tops, stainless appliances and a spacious island. Walking into the master bedroom you are immediately greeted by a window-wall, complete with large slider to a private outdoor space. Ensuite features walk in tile shower. Located in one of the most sought after areas in Venice! Don't miss this silver triangle gem! 6 Month Rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 CLOY Avenue have any available units?
2424 CLOY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 CLOY Avenue have?
Some of 2424 CLOY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 CLOY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2424 CLOY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 CLOY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2424 CLOY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2424 CLOY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2424 CLOY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2424 CLOY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 CLOY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 CLOY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2424 CLOY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2424 CLOY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2424 CLOY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 CLOY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 CLOY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
