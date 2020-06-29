2424 CLOY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bed + 2 bath Venice home is light, bright and charming! Enter through a serene, Eco friendly outdoor space and onto hardwood floors. Living room features a designer brick fireplace surrounded by over sized picture windows and exposed wood beams. Sliding panel doors take you to a raised deck and enclosed yard. Kitchen includes stone counter-tops, stainless appliances and a spacious island. Walking into the master bedroom you are immediately greeted by a window-wall, complete with large slider to a private outdoor space. Ensuite features walk in tile shower. Located in one of the most sought after areas in Venice! Don't miss this silver triangle gem! 6 Month Rental!