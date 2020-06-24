All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 24200 Hartland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
24200 Hartland Street
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:15 AM

24200 Hartland Street

24200 Hartland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24200 Hartland Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning POOl HOME. GORGEOUS NEWLY Updated. BRAND NEW beautiful flooring, Dual Pane Windows and sliders. Completely NEW interior paint, High end NEW window coverings.Formal Entry to Living Room, Huge Family Room, Spacious Kitchen with granite counters and deco mosaic backsplash, NEW Stainless Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, & handsome new light fixture, 5 burner cook top & microwave , Laundry Room with NEW Washer & Dryer, Large Bonus Room with wall of sliding glass doors, Spacious Bedrooms-Master has 2 closets and own bathroom. Fenced Pool with stamped concrete patio and hardscaping. Smooth ceilings with Recessed Lighting & Ceiling fans. New shower massagers in bathrms . New 4" molding & crown molding. Newer water heater ,2018 energy efficient pool pump, 5 year roof. Lots of storage. Attached 2+ car Garage has built in closets.Large gated side yard with garden. Lovely family neighborhood. Close to tons of shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24200 Hartland Street have any available units?
24200 Hartland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24200 Hartland Street have?
Some of 24200 Hartland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24200 Hartland Street currently offering any rent specials?
24200 Hartland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24200 Hartland Street pet-friendly?
No, 24200 Hartland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24200 Hartland Street offer parking?
Yes, 24200 Hartland Street offers parking.
Does 24200 Hartland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24200 Hartland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24200 Hartland Street have a pool?
Yes, 24200 Hartland Street has a pool.
Does 24200 Hartland Street have accessible units?
Yes, 24200 Hartland Street has accessible units.
Does 24200 Hartland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24200 Hartland Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Jeremy
1920 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College