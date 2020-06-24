24200 Hartland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool garage

Stunning POOl HOME. GORGEOUS NEWLY Updated. BRAND NEW beautiful flooring, Dual Pane Windows and sliders. Completely NEW interior paint, High end NEW window coverings.Formal Entry to Living Room, Huge Family Room, Spacious Kitchen with granite counters and deco mosaic backsplash, NEW Stainless Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, & handsome new light fixture, 5 burner cook top & microwave , Laundry Room with NEW Washer & Dryer, Large Bonus Room with wall of sliding glass doors, Spacious Bedrooms-Master has 2 closets and own bathroom. Fenced Pool with stamped concrete patio and hardscaping. Smooth ceilings with Recessed Lighting & Ceiling fans. New shower massagers in bathrms . New 4" molding & crown molding. Newer water heater ,2018 energy efficient pool pump, 5 year roof. Lots of storage. Attached 2+ car Garage has built in closets.Large gated side yard with garden. Lovely family neighborhood. Close to tons of shopping.