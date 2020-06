2420 Endicott Street

Amenities

recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities

2 BEDROOM 1 BATH APARTMENT LOCATED IN EL SERENO, CALIFORNIA 90032 - ADJACENT TO NORTH ALHAMBRA. UNIT IS ON THE 2ND FLOOR ( STAIRS ), UNIT WAS RECENTLY REMODELED - FRESH PAINT, FLOORING, CARPET, TOILET, WATER HEATER AND NEW STOVE. THIS IS A MUST SEE PROPERTY CENTRALLY LOCATED JUST MINUTED FROM DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, COUNTY USC MEDICAL CENTER, CAL STATE LOS ANGELES, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, FREEWAYS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MUCH MORE. ( PLEASE NOTE UNIT IS ON THE 2ND FLOOR STAIRWAY ACCESS )