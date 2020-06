Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedrooms (master w/full bath), 2 Baths, 2 car attached Garage. Pool. Tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms, dishwasher, central air & heat, fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, nice Street & neighborhood, only a few blocks from El Camino High. Paid gardener & pool. Would consider small pet with Deposit. Rent includes gardener & pool service charges. The pool is not fenced & not child safe and no grass/lawn area in the backyard.