2414 Medford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 2 br 1 ba home close to downtown LA, Staple Center, Arts district , recreational facilities at Lincoln Park and blocks from USC Keck Medical Center. Tons of upgrades from new windows to tankless water heater. Kitchen with s/s appliances has granite counters. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunny dining area off kitchen. Laundry hookups. 3 mini hvac systems, saltillo tile or faux wood flooring throughout. Gated property has 2 parking spots inside gate.

One pet 50 lbs or less may be considered with $500 extra deposit.