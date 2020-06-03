All apartments in Los Angeles
2414 Medford Street
2414 Medford Street

Location

2414 Medford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 br 1 ba home close to downtown LA, Staple Center, Arts district , recreational facilities at Lincoln Park and blocks from USC Keck Medical Center. Tons of upgrades from new windows to tankless water heater. Kitchen with s/s appliances has granite counters. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunny dining area off kitchen. Laundry hookups. 3 mini hvac systems, saltillo tile or faux wood flooring throughout. Gated property has 2 parking spots inside gate.
One pet 50 lbs or less may be considered with $500 extra deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Medford Street have any available units?
2414 Medford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 Medford Street have?
Some of 2414 Medford Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Medford Street currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Medford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Medford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Medford Street is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Medford Street offer parking?
Yes, 2414 Medford Street offers parking.
Does 2414 Medford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 Medford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Medford Street have a pool?
No, 2414 Medford Street does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Medford Street have accessible units?
No, 2414 Medford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Medford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Medford Street has units with dishwashers.
