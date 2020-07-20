All apartments in Los Angeles
24129 Hamlin Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

24129 Hamlin Street

24129 Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

24129 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Explore this Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with a large family room and pool in the great West Hills Area!! Featuring an expansive family room with vaulted exposed beam ceilings, track lighting, and a warm brick fireplace. A cooks dream kitchen that is spacious, charming and updated with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, along with plenty of cabinet space meeting your storage needs! Beautifully maintained wood floors throughout the home. Your backyard you have very little to maintain with hardscaped pavers throughout the yard and greeting you towards your pool to enjoy the hot summer days! Only minutes away from GREAT SCHOOLS, shopping, restaurants, theatres, parks and public transportation. The corner lot enhances its beautiful curb appeal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24129 Hamlin Street have any available units?
24129 Hamlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24129 Hamlin Street have?
Some of 24129 Hamlin Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24129 Hamlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
24129 Hamlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24129 Hamlin Street pet-friendly?
No, 24129 Hamlin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24129 Hamlin Street offer parking?
No, 24129 Hamlin Street does not offer parking.
Does 24129 Hamlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24129 Hamlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24129 Hamlin Street have a pool?
Yes, 24129 Hamlin Street has a pool.
Does 24129 Hamlin Street have accessible units?
No, 24129 Hamlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24129 Hamlin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24129 Hamlin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
