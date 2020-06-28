All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 24 2019 at 1:24 AM

24120 Lance Place

24120 Lance Place · No Longer Available
Location

24120 Lance Place, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Teriffic Monte Vista home with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, lovely private yard with built-in bbq. Two bedrooms down. The luxurious upstairs master suite is huge with large sitting area, balcony, and bath featuring his and her sinks,soaking tub, shower and amazing walk-in customized closet. Two additional upstairs bedrooms with private baths. The gourmet kitchen with large island and pantry, opens to family room with fireplace, flat screen t.v. and views of rear yard.Located in the desirable El Camino or Hale school district. Rent includes gardener, washer, dryer, refrigerator. Three car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24120 Lance Place have any available units?
24120 Lance Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24120 Lance Place have?
Some of 24120 Lance Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24120 Lance Place currently offering any rent specials?
24120 Lance Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24120 Lance Place pet-friendly?
No, 24120 Lance Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24120 Lance Place offer parking?
Yes, 24120 Lance Place offers parking.
Does 24120 Lance Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24120 Lance Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24120 Lance Place have a pool?
No, 24120 Lance Place does not have a pool.
Does 24120 Lance Place have accessible units?
No, 24120 Lance Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24120 Lance Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24120 Lance Place has units with dishwashers.
