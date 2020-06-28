24120 Lance Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Teriffic Monte Vista home with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, lovely private yard with built-in bbq. Two bedrooms down. The luxurious upstairs master suite is huge with large sitting area, balcony, and bath featuring his and her sinks,soaking tub, shower and amazing walk-in customized closet. Two additional upstairs bedrooms with private baths. The gourmet kitchen with large island and pantry, opens to family room with fireplace, flat screen t.v. and views of rear yard.Located in the desirable El Camino or Hale school district. Rent includes gardener, washer, dryer, refrigerator. Three car garage.