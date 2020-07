Amenities

West Hills Beauty! - Stunning West Hills home- three large bedrooms, two newer baths, mostly wood floor tile throughout, freshly painted, newer windows, remodeled bathrooms, cook's kitchen loads of counter and cabinets, formal living room, huge family room with warm fireplace, laundry room, oversized garage, huge rear yard with covered patio. Central a/c, +++. This gem has it all for the fussiest tenants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4994466)