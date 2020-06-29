All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2401 South BEVERLY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2401 South BEVERLY Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

2401 South BEVERLY Drive

2401 South Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2401 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
new construction
Exquisite, brand new construction with stunning indoor/outdoor living space in desirable Beverlywood community moments from Beverly Hills, Rodeo Dr. shopping and dining. Designed with incredible attention to detail this home features a bright and spacious open floor plan seamlessly combining the indoor and outdoor living areas, including a gourmet kitchen equipped with Wolf appliances, Fleetwood pocket sliding doors leading to the private entertainer's backyard. Pool Planned and ready to go. This six-bedroom home includes a basement theatre, master suite with a fireplace, private patios, and master bath leading to a large walk in closet. Additional highlights include high ceilings, expansive balconies and Smart Lutron system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 South BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
2401 South BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 South BEVERLY Drive have?
Some of 2401 South BEVERLY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 South BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2401 South BEVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 South BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2401 South BEVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2401 South BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2401 South BEVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 2401 South BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 South BEVERLY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 South BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2401 South BEVERLY Drive has a pool.
Does 2401 South BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2401 South BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 South BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 South BEVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College