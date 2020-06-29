2401 South BEVERLY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room new construction

Exquisite, brand new construction with stunning indoor/outdoor living space in desirable Beverlywood community moments from Beverly Hills, Rodeo Dr. shopping and dining. Designed with incredible attention to detail this home features a bright and spacious open floor plan seamlessly combining the indoor and outdoor living areas, including a gourmet kitchen equipped with Wolf appliances, Fleetwood pocket sliding doors leading to the private entertainer's backyard. Pool Planned and ready to go. This six-bedroom home includes a basement theatre, master suite with a fireplace, private patios, and master bath leading to a large walk in closet. Additional highlights include high ceilings, expansive balconies and Smart Lutron system.