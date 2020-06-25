All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 24 YAWL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
24 YAWL Street
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:46 AM

24 YAWL Street

24 Yawl St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24 Yawl St, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Enjoy Spectacular beach and ocean views /west from Catalina to Malibu and views to the east/ Ballona Wetlands Canal and Marina Channel. This tastefully updated Tri-level is a Rare Marina Peninsula location 100 steps from the sand. Take a stroll along the ocean or bike down Marina del Rey Park leading to the Venice Canals.The condo is leased unfurnished, offering 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with an option to be leased fully furnished. Master bedroom has wall to ceiling windows allowing natural beach breezes and breathtaking views. Newly Remodeled kitchen featuring the state of the art GE Advantium Microwave Convection Oven, GE Glass top Cooktop Island and Samsung Chef's Edition 4 Door French door Refrigerator, and Large 500 bottle wine cabinet fit the wine enthusiasts. Cable / WiFi ready / Pet friendly. Garage offers 2 tandems spots. The building had a remodel of over $600k completed in 2011, unlike many of the buildings located in the area. Short term lease available also!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 YAWL Street have any available units?
24 YAWL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 YAWL Street have?
Some of 24 YAWL Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 YAWL Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 YAWL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 YAWL Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 YAWL Street is pet friendly.
Does 24 YAWL Street offer parking?
Yes, 24 YAWL Street offers parking.
Does 24 YAWL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 YAWL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 YAWL Street have a pool?
No, 24 YAWL Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 YAWL Street have accessible units?
No, 24 YAWL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 YAWL Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 YAWL Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College