24 YAWL Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace microwave internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Enjoy Spectacular beach and ocean views /west from Catalina to Malibu and views to the east/ Ballona Wetlands Canal and Marina Channel. This tastefully updated Tri-level is a Rare Marina Peninsula location 100 steps from the sand. Take a stroll along the ocean or bike down Marina del Rey Park leading to the Venice Canals.The condo is leased unfurnished, offering 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with an option to be leased fully furnished. Master bedroom has wall to ceiling windows allowing natural beach breezes and breathtaking views. Newly Remodeled kitchen featuring the state of the art GE Advantium Microwave Convection Oven, GE Glass top Cooktop Island and Samsung Chef's Edition 4 Door French door Refrigerator, and Large 500 bottle wine cabinet fit the wine enthusiasts. Cable / WiFi ready / Pet friendly. Garage offers 2 tandems spots. The building had a remodel of over $600k completed in 2011, unlike many of the buildings located in the area. Short term lease available also!