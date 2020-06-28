All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 15 2019

24 Brooks Ave 3

24 Brooks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24 Brooks Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Venice Beach Studio. Seconds from the beach!! - Property Id: 145549

Text if you can make it by: 213-640-9404.

Parking space included
Owner pays water only
Laundry on site
One year lease
No pets

Known for its famous Venice Beach and Boardwalk, the city of Venice thrives in its diversity, vibrancy, and coastal vibes. The Venice Beach Boardwalk features a sandy beach along the Pacific with lively local restaurants and shops, along with street vendors and performers that line the boardwalk.

As one of the more diverse areas in Southern California, Venice is a wonderful place to immerse yourself in. Enjoy local eats at Venice Ale House on the boardwalk, or bring your furry friend to nearby Westminster Off-Leash Park for some dog-friendly fun. If waterfront views are your style, try Killer Shrimp, a fun eatery that overlooks runoff basins from the Pacific Ocean.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145549p
Property Id 145549

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5080238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Brooks Ave 3 have any available units?
24 Brooks Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Brooks Ave 3 have?
Some of 24 Brooks Ave 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly.
Is 24 Brooks Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
24 Brooks Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Brooks Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Brooks Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 24 Brooks Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 24 Brooks Ave 3 offers parking.
Does 24 Brooks Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Brooks Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Brooks Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 24 Brooks Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 24 Brooks Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 24 Brooks Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Brooks Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Brooks Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
