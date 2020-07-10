All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23943 Eagle Mountain Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23943 Eagle Mountain Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:34 PM

23943 Eagle Mountain Street

23943 Eagle Mountain Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23943 Eagle Mountain Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Located in Chatsworth/West Hills area, PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY ONE OF ONLY 16 CUSTOM HOMES ON A BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC! This pool estate is situated on over a 1/2 acre flat lot! This truly inspiring home boasts elegance throughout .Inside you will find travertine flooring ,vaulted ceilings, new windows, and three fireplaces. The large formal dining room and family room off the kitchen are perfect for entertaining family and friends. The spacious chefs kitchen includes a sub zero built in refrigerator , center island with sink and built in breakfast nook. One bedroom is downstairs . Upstairs you will find a large loft perfect for an office or game room. The Master Suite which has a fireplace, sitting area, and outside deck, and a beautiful remodeled bath, which includes a free standing tub and oversized shower. The Secondary bedrooms are very spacious in size. There is a oversized three car garage and indoor laundry room. The entertainers park-like yard features a beautiful pool with patio, sports court, and a large grassy area. Easy Valley Circle access to freeways, Close to Temples, Churches & shopping, and in the highly sought after El Camino High Schools. Come see this one and truly fall in love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23943 Eagle Mountain Street have any available units?
23943 Eagle Mountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23943 Eagle Mountain Street have?
Some of 23943 Eagle Mountain Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23943 Eagle Mountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
23943 Eagle Mountain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23943 Eagle Mountain Street pet-friendly?
No, 23943 Eagle Mountain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23943 Eagle Mountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 23943 Eagle Mountain Street offers parking.
Does 23943 Eagle Mountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23943 Eagle Mountain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23943 Eagle Mountain Street have a pool?
Yes, 23943 Eagle Mountain Street has a pool.
Does 23943 Eagle Mountain Street have accessible units?
No, 23943 Eagle Mountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23943 Eagle Mountain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23943 Eagle Mountain Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College