23943 Eagle Mountain Street

Located in Chatsworth/West Hills area, PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY ONE OF ONLY 16 CUSTOM HOMES ON A BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC! This pool estate is situated on over a 1/2 acre flat lot! This truly inspiring home boasts elegance throughout .Inside you will find travertine flooring ,vaulted ceilings, new windows, and three fireplaces. The large formal dining room and family room off the kitchen are perfect for entertaining family and friends. The spacious chefs kitchen includes a sub zero built in refrigerator , center island with sink and built in breakfast nook. One bedroom is downstairs . Upstairs you will find a large loft perfect for an office or game room. The Master Suite which has a fireplace, sitting area, and outside deck, and a beautiful remodeled bath, which includes a free standing tub and oversized shower. The Secondary bedrooms are very spacious in size. There is a oversized three car garage and indoor laundry room. The entertainers park-like yard features a beautiful pool with patio, sports court, and a large grassy area. Easy Valley Circle access to freeways, Close to Temples, Churches & shopping, and in the highly sought after El Camino High Schools. Come see this one and truly fall in love.