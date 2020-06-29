All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

23925 Victory Boulevard

23925 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

23925 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful home on the quiet side of Victory Blvd. Stunning house in the great part of West Hills with open floor plan, large bedrooms, wood and tile floors, recessed lighting and crown molding. The kitchen newly remodeled features a central island with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of storage space and wood cabinets. The Master Suite includes a spacious custom built walk-in closet, and a master bath with open shower and jacuzzi bathtub. The living room's fireplace will bring everyone together in a cozy atmosphere. The french doors add to the charm and give access to the backyard. Finally the bonus Sun Room completes this dream home, with lots of windows that make the room bright and have access to the backyard as well. The exterior was freshly painted only a year ago. Just minutes away from all the shoppings at the Village, and Westfield Topanga, as well as the Calabasas Commons. Easy access to 101 freeway and great school district with award winning El Camino Charter High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23925 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
23925 Victory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23925 Victory Boulevard have?
Some of 23925 Victory Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23925 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
23925 Victory Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23925 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 23925 Victory Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23925 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
No, 23925 Victory Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 23925 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23925 Victory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23925 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
No, 23925 Victory Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 23925 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 23925 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 23925 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 23925 Victory Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

