23925 Victory Boulevard

Beautiful home on the quiet side of Victory Blvd. Stunning house in the great part of West Hills with open floor plan, large bedrooms, wood and tile floors, recessed lighting and crown molding. The kitchen newly remodeled features a central island with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of storage space and wood cabinets. The Master Suite includes a spacious custom built walk-in closet, and a master bath with open shower and jacuzzi bathtub. The living room's fireplace will bring everyone together in a cozy atmosphere. The french doors add to the charm and give access to the backyard. Finally the bonus Sun Room completes this dream home, with lots of windows that make the room bright and have access to the backyard as well. The exterior was freshly painted only a year ago. Just minutes away from all the shoppings at the Village, and Westfield Topanga, as well as the Calabasas Commons. Easy access to 101 freeway and great school district with award winning El Camino Charter High School.