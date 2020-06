Amenities

Amazing one of a kind charming craftsman duplex in the heart of Venice! This lower unit is light and bright and offers a lot of space. Features include hardwood floors, recessed lighting, open floor plan, in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher and an office area. This special unit is located two blocks from the beach and Abbot Kinney which offers high end shopping and some of the best restaurants that the Westside has to offer.