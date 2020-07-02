All apartments in Los Angeles
2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane

2370 Brookshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2370 Brookshire Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Best price luxury home for lease in Prestigious Bel Air crest. Elegant 4 bedrooms 3 and 1/2 bath with extra bonus room which can be used for playroom, gym or guestroom. Elegant home with open floor plan, high ceilings , large living room ,dinning room opening to a nice size balcony with gorgeous view. Great cook kitchen with butler's pantry, spacious family room with wet bar opening to a beautiful back yard with pool and side yard with BBQ area. 3 car garage with direct access to the house and elevator access to all three levels. Great entertainment house . Can be leased furnished. Bel air crest offers 24-hour guard gate, club house, gym, pool, children's playground, doggies park, tennis courts and basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane have any available units?
2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane have?
Some of 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane offers parking.
Does 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane has a pool.
Does 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane have accessible units?
No, 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane has units with dishwashers.

