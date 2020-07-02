2370 BROOKSHIRE Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Best price luxury home for lease in Prestigious Bel Air crest. Elegant 4 bedrooms 3 and 1/2 bath with extra bonus room which can be used for playroom, gym or guestroom. Elegant home with open floor plan, high ceilings , large living room ,dinning room opening to a nice size balcony with gorgeous view. Great cook kitchen with butler's pantry, spacious family room with wet bar opening to a beautiful back yard with pool and side yard with BBQ area. 3 car garage with direct access to the house and elevator access to all three levels. Great entertainment house . Can be leased furnished. Bel air crest offers 24-hour guard gate, club house, gym, pool, children's playground, doggies park, tennis courts and basketball courts.