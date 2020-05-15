All apartments in Los Angeles
23684 Justice Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

23684 Justice Street

23684 Justice Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23684 Justice Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,975

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Come and see this centrally located single-family home on a quiet residential neighborhood with easy access to freeways, parks, schools, shops, and restaurants in West Hills, California now!

This furnished 2,690-square-foot property has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. This home can be rented as UNFURNISHED.

Its bright and comfortable interior features tile flooring, glass sliding door; and large casement windows with blinds, which flood the rooms with ample natural light. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, range/oven, garbage disposal, microwave, and the brand-new dishwasher. The home has central A/C and electric heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are thoughtfully provided for laundry convenience.

Other awesome exterior amenities include free use of the Jacuzzi, private swimming pool, hot tub, and basketball court.

This home is also pet-friendly so pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Nearby Schools:
Justice Street Elementary - 0.47 miles, 8/10
George Ellery Hale Charter Academy - 2.69 miles, 8/10
Pomelo Community Charter School - 0.52 miles, 7/10
El Camino Real Senior High School - 3.28 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
169 Metro Local Line - 0.9 miles
152 Metro Local Line - 1.1 miles
162 Metro Local Line - 1.3 miles

(RLNE5903293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23684 Justice Street have any available units?
23684 Justice Street has a unit available for $4,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23684 Justice Street have?
Some of 23684 Justice Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23684 Justice Street currently offering any rent specials?
23684 Justice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23684 Justice Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23684 Justice Street is pet friendly.
Does 23684 Justice Street offer parking?
Yes, 23684 Justice Street offers parking.
Does 23684 Justice Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23684 Justice Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23684 Justice Street have a pool?
Yes, 23684 Justice Street has a pool.
Does 23684 Justice Street have accessible units?
No, 23684 Justice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23684 Justice Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23684 Justice Street has units with dishwashers.
