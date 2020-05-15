23684 Justice Street

Amenities

Come and see this centrally located single-family home on a quiet residential neighborhood with easy access to freeways, parks, schools, shops, and restaurants in West Hills, California now!



This furnished 2,690-square-foot property has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. This home can be rented as UNFURNISHED.



Its bright and comfortable interior features tile flooring, glass sliding door; and large casement windows with blinds, which flood the rooms with ample natural light. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, range/oven, garbage disposal, microwave, and the brand-new dishwasher. The home has central A/C and electric heating for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are thoughtfully provided for laundry convenience.



Other awesome exterior amenities include free use of the Jacuzzi, private swimming pool, hot tub, and basketball court.



This home is also pet-friendly so pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Nearby Schools:

Justice Street Elementary - 0.47 miles, 8/10

George Ellery Hale Charter Academy - 2.69 miles, 8/10

Pomelo Community Charter School - 0.52 miles, 7/10

El Camino Real Senior High School - 3.28 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

169 Metro Local Line - 0.9 miles

152 Metro Local Line - 1.1 miles

162 Metro Local Line - 1.3 miles



(RLNE5903293)