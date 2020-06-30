All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:53 AM

2366 Nichols Canyon Road

2366 Nichols Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2366 Nichols Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Truly unique, one-of-a-kind Hollywood Hills pad for lease. This unit is surrounded by nature and has a tranquil ambiance as soon as you open the front door. Nestled away in a quiet neighborhood, this open floor plan is great for entertaining and has a Spanish touch. As you walk in, the natural light graces the entire home, while wooden beam ceilings captures your attention. This incomparable property features a wooden fireplace, stainless steal appliances in a fully equipped kitchen with a washer/dryer, Spanish style tiles, as well as two private balconies that allow you to enjoy the surrounding nature of what Hollywood Hills has to offer. Wait! there's more, the master bedroom has ample storage, while the master bathroom has it's own magnetism featuring a 6 foot Jacuzzi bath tub with a separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2366 Nichols Canyon Road have any available units?
2366 Nichols Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2366 Nichols Canyon Road have?
Some of 2366 Nichols Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2366 Nichols Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
2366 Nichols Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2366 Nichols Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 2366 Nichols Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2366 Nichols Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 2366 Nichols Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 2366 Nichols Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2366 Nichols Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2366 Nichols Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 2366 Nichols Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 2366 Nichols Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 2366 Nichols Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2366 Nichols Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2366 Nichols Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.

