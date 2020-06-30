2366 Nichols Canyon Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Truly unique, one-of-a-kind Hollywood Hills pad for lease. This unit is surrounded by nature and has a tranquil ambiance as soon as you open the front door. Nestled away in a quiet neighborhood, this open floor plan is great for entertaining and has a Spanish touch. As you walk in, the natural light graces the entire home, while wooden beam ceilings captures your attention. This incomparable property features a wooden fireplace, stainless steal appliances in a fully equipped kitchen with a washer/dryer, Spanish style tiles, as well as two private balconies that allow you to enjoy the surrounding nature of what Hollywood Hills has to offer. Wait! there's more, the master bedroom has ample storage, while the master bathroom has it's own magnetism featuring a 6 foot Jacuzzi bath tub with a separate shower.