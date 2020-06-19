All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23601 Welby Way.
Last updated April 26 2019 at 11:13 PM

23601 Welby Way

23601 Welby Way · No Longer Available
Location

23601 Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This corner lot home is a 4 bedroom 2 Bath and has a beautiful kitchen that features granite counters, stainless sink, hot/cold instant water and a Bosch five burner stove. The kitchen and dining room flooring is porcelain tile with copper accents. Special features include an ADT alarm system, dual pane windows, copper plumbing, newer water heater, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Spacious living room includes recessed lighting, crown moldings, marble fireplace and is pre-wired for surround sound.

Newer solar panels and roof . 12 panels @ 3.36 KW. Solar panels drastically help to reduce or even eliminate your electric bills. House has all new appliances. Comes with laundry - Washer and Dryer.

Sprinklers in the front and rear yards are on timers. Entertainers backyard features a covered patio with fruit trees (pomegranate, tangerine, apricot and lemon). Plenty of storage space in the house.
Easy access to freeways and shopping malls including The Village and Topanga Mall. Schools - are Welby Way Elementary, Hale Middle School and El Camino High School. Walking distance to Welby Way Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23601 Welby Way have any available units?
23601 Welby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23601 Welby Way have?
Some of 23601 Welby Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23601 Welby Way currently offering any rent specials?
23601 Welby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23601 Welby Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 23601 Welby Way is pet friendly.
Does 23601 Welby Way offer parking?
Yes, 23601 Welby Way offers parking.
Does 23601 Welby Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23601 Welby Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23601 Welby Way have a pool?
No, 23601 Welby Way does not have a pool.
Does 23601 Welby Way have accessible units?
No, 23601 Welby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23601 Welby Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23601 Welby Way has units with dishwashers.
