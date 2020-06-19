23601 Welby Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This corner lot home is a 4 bedroom 2 Bath and has a beautiful kitchen that features granite counters, stainless sink, hot/cold instant water and a Bosch five burner stove. The kitchen and dining room flooring is porcelain tile with copper accents. Special features include an ADT alarm system, dual pane windows, copper plumbing, newer water heater, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Spacious living room includes recessed lighting, crown moldings, marble fireplace and is pre-wired for surround sound.



Newer solar panels and roof . 12 panels @ 3.36 KW. Solar panels drastically help to reduce or even eliminate your electric bills. House has all new appliances. Comes with laundry - Washer and Dryer.



Sprinklers in the front and rear yards are on timers. Entertainers backyard features a covered patio with fruit trees (pomegranate, tangerine, apricot and lemon). Plenty of storage space in the house.

Easy access to freeways and shopping malls including The Village and Topanga Mall. Schools - are Welby Way Elementary, Hale Middle School and El Camino High School. Walking distance to Welby Way Elementary.