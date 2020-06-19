2358 EDGEWATER Terrace

Amenities

This updated Spanish-style home in prime Silver Lake is available for lease. The spacious residence enjoys an ideal location on a cul-de-sac street just a few doors away from the Reservoir, with a deep setback and low adobe wall creating a sense of privacy and tranquility. The two-level home features picture windows, arched pass-throughs, wood flooring and French doors. The kitchen has a stainless appliance suite and seamless flow to the rear yard. Three bedrooms include the generous Master with attached bath, and space for your home office. The front yard is dotted with orange trees; in back find a dining deck and built-in gas BBQ that's perfect for outdoor soirees. Amenities include central heat + a/c, laundry, and a detached two-car garage. This excellent location provides quick access to recreation at the Silver Lake Reservoir and Meadow, and great local shopping and dining at nearby favorites LAMILL, The Edendale, Silver Lake Wine, Whole Foods 365 and more.