Los Angeles, CA
2358 EDGEWATER Terrace
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

2358 EDGEWATER Terrace

2358 Edgewater Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2358 Edgewater Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This updated Spanish-style home in prime Silver Lake is available for lease. The spacious residence enjoys an ideal location on a cul-de-sac street just a few doors away from the Reservoir, with a deep setback and low adobe wall creating a sense of privacy and tranquility. The two-level home features picture windows, arched pass-throughs, wood flooring and French doors. The kitchen has a stainless appliance suite and seamless flow to the rear yard. Three bedrooms include the generous Master with attached bath, and space for your home office. The front yard is dotted with orange trees; in back find a dining deck and built-in gas BBQ that's perfect for outdoor soirees. Amenities include central heat + a/c, laundry, and a detached two-car garage. This excellent location provides quick access to recreation at the Silver Lake Reservoir and Meadow, and great local shopping and dining at nearby favorites LAMILL, The Edendale, Silver Lake Wine, Whole Foods 365 and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace have any available units?
2358 EDGEWATER Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace have?
Some of 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2358 EDGEWATER Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace offers parking.
Does 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace have a pool?
No, 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2358 EDGEWATER Terrace has units with dishwashers.
