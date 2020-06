Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful 1930 Spanish just a moment away from all that Pico/Westwood have to offer. This 3 bed, 1.75 bath home combines function and classic charm. The large living room with arched window lets in natural light. Formal dining room off the kitchen is great for family gatherings. The backyard is spacious and grassy with a nice sitting/entertaining area and converted garage, which can be used as an office, gym, bonus space etc. You don't want to miss this warm and inviting lease!