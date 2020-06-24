2355 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Live close to the heart of Venice in this rare 1920's Spanish Villa. One step into this home and you will find arched hallways, colorful tile bathrooms, built-ins, and Spanish accents maintaining many of the villas original charming features. Picture windows set the scene for special moments to create your Venice story. Office nook in the Master bedroom has canal views is a perfect space and soft light for writing & creating your empire. A home complete with private 2 car garage and backyard retreat. Steps to the historic Venice canals, a quick walk to Venice Boardwalk, the beach and a brisk walk to Abbot Kinney.