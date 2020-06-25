All apartments in Los Angeles
23540 Friar Street

23540 Friar Street · No Longer Available
Location

23540 Friar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Story 5 Bedroom Home in Woodland Hills! - San Fernando Valley Home located off of Victory Boulevard and Lederer Avenue in the city of Woodland Hills. This single story home offers 5 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1,844 sq. ft. of living space.

Available Now!

- Single Story
- Small Dog Considered
- Open Floor Plan
- Central AC/Heat
- Neutral Carpet
- Laminate Flooring
- Kitchen Open to Family Room
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Area
- Covered Patio
- 2 Car Garage
- Assisted Living Considered
- Refrigerator-Not Warranted
- Washer/Dryer - Not Warranted
- Gardener Services Included

Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5594698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23540 Friar Street have any available units?
23540 Friar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23540 Friar Street have?
Some of 23540 Friar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23540 Friar Street currently offering any rent specials?
23540 Friar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23540 Friar Street pet-friendly?
No, 23540 Friar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23540 Friar Street offer parking?
Yes, 23540 Friar Street offers parking.
Does 23540 Friar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23540 Friar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23540 Friar Street have a pool?
No, 23540 Friar Street does not have a pool.
Does 23540 Friar Street have accessible units?
No, 23540 Friar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23540 Friar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23540 Friar Street does not have units with dishwashers.

