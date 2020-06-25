23540 Friar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Single Story 5 Bedroom Home in Woodland Hills! - San Fernando Valley Home located off of Victory Boulevard and Lederer Avenue in the city of Woodland Hills. This single story home offers 5 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1,844 sq. ft. of living space.



Available Now!



- Single Story

- Small Dog Considered

- Open Floor Plan

- Central AC/Heat

- Neutral Carpet

- Laminate Flooring

- Kitchen Open to Family Room

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Laundry Area

- Covered Patio

- 2 Car Garage

- Assisted Living Considered

- Refrigerator-Not Warranted

- Washer/Dryer - Not Warranted

- Gardener Services Included



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5594698)