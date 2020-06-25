23540 Friar Street

Amenities
Single Story 5 Bedroom Home in Woodland Hills! - San Fernando Valley Home located off of Victory Boulevard and Lederer Avenue in the city of Woodland Hills. This single story home offers 5 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1,844 sq. ft. of living space.
Available Now!
- Single Story
- Small Dog Considered
- Open Floor Plan
- Central AC/Heat
- Neutral Carpet
- Laminate Flooring
- Kitchen Open to Family Room
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Area
- Covered Patio
- 2 Car Garage
- Assisted Living Considered
- Refrigerator-Not Warranted
- Washer/Dryer - Not Warranted
- Gardener Services Included
No Cats Allowed
